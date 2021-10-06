Elk Township crash
A one-vehicle crash occurred at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in Elk Township, according to Clarion County 911.
A Franklin woman is facing arson charges in connection with a fire in May in Frenchcreek Township.
An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking down a door to a residence on Glenview Avenue on Monday.
The two people who died Monday in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township remain unidentified.
CLARION – A Knox man was convicted Friday of 111 charges related to the rape of a girl over a six-year period.
A Franklin woman is facing charges that accuse her of fleeing from police in a vehicle while she was high on several drugs.
A Cooperstown man is facing numerous charges for engaging in a sexual relationship with a girl who was under 16.
Clarion County coroner Dan Shingledecker has identified the two people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Redbank Township.
Clarion state police said two people died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 28 and Shannondale Road in Redbank Township on Friday evening.
ELK TOWNSHIP — A summary traffic violation charge was filed against a 66-year-old Kossuth woman whom state police said was at the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed an Amish man as he drove his buggy along Route 322 in Elk Township early last year.
A member of the Clarion-Limestone School Board faces an Oct. 19 preliminary hearing on charges he was driving under the influence of alcohol at 1:27 a.m. Aug. 21 in Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County.
A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Jenks Township, according to Marienville state police.
An Oil City man is facing charges after being accused of firing a handgun in an alley, after brandishing it at a female juvenile.
A Franklin man is facing strangulation and assault charges as a result of an incident in Sugarcreek on Friday.
Multiple emergency helicopters were called after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.
CLARION — A Clarion man will spend time in state prison for his involvement in a fight that injured two officers.
A Florida man is facing charges after he has been accused of attacking his mother at her residence at Kibbe’s Island Campground near Hunter’s Station.
CLARION — A Strattanville woman accused of the theft of over $70,000 from a fire department could spend up to 17 years in a state prison.
An Oil City woman is facing charges after she was accused of repeatedly entering a man’s house after being told not to.
An Oil City woman faces charges of unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment after an incident on Wednesday in which she allegedly barricaded a man inside his house.
