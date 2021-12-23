Rollover crash
A tractor-trailer was involved in a rollover crash at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 42, Venango County 911 said.
An Oil City man who is already facing charges for entering a residence he had been evicted from is now facing an additional trespass charge in connection with an earlier incident in which he entered the same residence.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Enos Hershberger, formerly of Henderson Township, was declared as a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and sentenced to 140 to 280 years in prison by the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.
Franklin state police are continuing their investigation of a homicide that occurred earlier this month in Rockland Township.
Franklin state police have released details about a fatal crash that killed a Grove City man Sunday in Irwin Township.
Oil City man charged with criminal trespass
One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Irwin Township that apparently occurred overnight Sunday, according to Venango County 911.
An Oil City woman is facing charges in connection with an incident Sunday night in which the woman is accused of going to a residence on Spruce Street and trying to enter the home and harm the people in the house.
Cornplanter burglary
Sugarcreek crash
REDBANK TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Tarentum man has been charged with numerous offenses, including two counts of criminal homicide, stemming from a Sept. 17 crash in Redbank Township.
ERIE — A former resident of Oil City has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charges of Hobbs Act robbery and federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.
Clarion County crash
$10,000 stolen
Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents to be vigilant about scams involving peer-to-peer payment applications (apps) like Zelle, Venmo and Cashapp.
An Oil City man is facing charges after he was involved in two-vehicle crash at Washington Crossing in Franklin that resulted in a woman being seriously injured.
An Oil City man is facing charges after he hit a juvenile with his vehicle, Oil City police said.
A Franklin man is facing charges after he sent obscene text messages to a 15-year-old girl, according to Franklin police.
Clarion Township crash
Police report scam
Pinegrove burglary
An Oil City woman is facing child endangerment charges after she was found to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs while caring for two small children.
An Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a woman with a gun and pulling her dentures out of her mouth.
A Venezuelan woman is facing charges in connection with a burglary on Innis Street in Oil City.
Trailer theft
Vehicle-pedestrian accident
A Franklin woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 79 in Vernon Township, Crawford County.
Woman hurt in crash
Leaf hauling truck involved in crash
Tuesday crashes
The passenger who had been seriously injured when a small plane crashed last week near a Tri-County Industries landfill in Grove City has died.
A Utica man is facing charges for breaking into his sister’s camper and smashing a number of items.
OC man facing theft charges
No one hurt in 2-vehicle accident
Many area roads late Sunday afternoon and early evening quickly became hazardous as snow and ice blanketed them, 911 dispatchers reported.
