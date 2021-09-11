Two-vehicle rollover
Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle rollover crash was reported at about 4 p.m. Friday along Sunville Road in Plum Township.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle rollover crash was reported at about 4 p.m. Friday along Sunville Road in Plum Township.
Two-vehicle rollover
An Oil City man is facing charges after being accused of firing a handgun in an alley, after brandishing it at a female juvenile.
A Franklin woman is facing charges related to a pickup truck that was stolen in August in Cranberry Township.
A Franklin man is facing strangulation and assault charges as a result of an incident in Sugarcreek on Friday.
Multiple emergency helicopters were called after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.
CLARION — A Clarion man will spend time in state prison for his involvement in a fight that injured two officers.
A Florida man is facing charges after he has been accused of attacking his mother at her residence at Kibbe’s Island Campground near Hunter’s Station.
CLARION — A Strattanville woman accused of the theft of over $70,000 from a fire department could spend up to 17 years in a state prison.
An Oil City woman is facing charges after she was accused of repeatedly entering a man’s house after being told not to.
An Oil City woman faces charges of unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment after an incident on Wednesday in which she allegedly barricaded a man inside his house.
Fire in Franklin
Motorcycle crash in Redbank Township
A building was severely damaged in a fire that was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Franklin.
Allegheny Boulevard crash
Woman injured in crash in Cranberry Township
Oil City accident
Juvenile charged with assault in Cornplanter Township
Rimersburg man hurt in Clarion County crash
An Oil City man is facing charges that include simple assault in connection with an incident earlier this month at a residence on West First Street in Oil City.
A Brockway man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
An Oil City man was arraigned Thursday on drug charges in connection with an incident in Franklin in which he was found with drugs after a traffic stop.
Redbank crash
A woman is facing charges for threatening to kill a man at a campground in President on Sunday.
Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 903 Fairview Road in Cherrytree Township.
An Oil City woman is accused of pushing her way into a residence in Oil City and assaulting a woman and girl who live there.
A transient man and an Oil City woman are facing child endangerment charges after two young children were found playing in a yard on Hone Avenue with no adult supervision.
Two Oil City police officers were injured Saturday during an altercation with a transient Oil City man who was a parole absconder.
A Pittsburgh man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Clarion County early Saturday evening.
WARREN — A 2-year-old girl who wandered from her Limestone Township home late Saturday morning was found dead in the Allegheny River later in the day.
A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning after he stabbed a Butler city police officer with a knife in the city of Butler.
Clarion state police said that a crash on I-80 in Richland Township left a State College man with suspected serious injuries.
Franklin state police said that a Franklin man was flown to Hamot following a motorcycle accident in Cranberry Township about 3 p.m. Friday.
Franklin state police have accused an Emlenton man of making terroristic threats against five people in Scrubgrass Township early Saturday evening.
According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.
Cranberry Township, a Second Class Township of Venango Co…
GUN SHOW Cherrytree Twp. Fire Dept. (Cherrytree Road). Ti…
West Park Rehab Physical Therapy is now seeking to hire a…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
Peaches, early gala and honeycrisp, summer rambo apples a…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Bartlett Pears, HoneyCrisp & …
I want to thank family and friends who made my 90th birth…
Lost male cat on Gurney Rd in Fkln. Large, long hair, gra…