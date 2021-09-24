Storm damage reported in Cochranton area

According to Crawford County 911, the storm that swept through Wednesday evening brought down several trees and wires in the Cochranton area, primarily in Lions Park.

For the Record

2 killed in Clarion County crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said two people died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 28 and Shannondale Road in Redbank Township on Friday evening.

For the Record

Summary charge filed in 2020 fatal crash

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

ELK TOWNSHIP — A summary traffic violation charge was filed against a 66-year-old Kossuth woman whom state police said was at the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed an Amish man as he drove his buggy along Route 322 in Elk Township early last year.

For the Record

Clarion-Limestone board member faces DUI charge

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

A member of the Clarion-Limestone School Board faces an Oct. 19 preliminary hearing on charges he was driving under the influence of alcohol at 1:27 a.m. Aug. 21 in Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County.

For the Record

2 people injured in Rockland crash

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Multiple emergency helicopters were called after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.