Vehicle-pedestrian accident

An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian occurred in the area of West First and Petroleum streets in Oil City at 10:27 a.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Reynoldsville man declared sexually violent predator

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.