Leaf hauling truck involved in crash

A City of Oil City truck that was hauling leaves was involved in a crash at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Halyday Run Road, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Reynoldsville man declared sexually violent predator

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.