Man facing 36 charges related to check thefts

An Oil City man is facing 36 charges for stealing six checks and forging the owner’s signature.

For the Record

Man gets up to 280 years for sexual abuse of child

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Enos Hershberger, formerly of Henderson Township, was declared as a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and sentenced to 140 to 280 years in prison by the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

For the Record

Man facing charge in second trespass case

  • From staff reports

An Oil City man who is already facing charges for entering a residence he had been evicted from is now facing an additional trespass charge in connection with an earlier incident in which he entered the same residence.

For the Record

OC woman facing burglary, threats charges

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City woman is facing charges in connection with an incident Sunday night in which the woman is accused of going to a residence on Spruce Street and trying to enter the home and harm the people in the house.