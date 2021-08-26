Rimersburg man hurt
Redbank crash
- From staff reports
A transient man and an Oil City woman are facing child endangerment charges after two young children were found playing in a yard on Hone Avenue with no adult supervision.
- From staff reports
Two Oil City police officers were injured Saturday during an altercation with a transient Oil City man who was a parole absconder.
- From staff reports
A woman is facing charges for threatening to kill a man at a campground in President on Sunday.
- From staff reports
Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 903 Fairview Road in Cherrytree Township.
- From staff reports
An Oil City woman is accused of pushing her way into a residence in Oil City and assaulting a woman and girl who live there.
- From staff reports
A Pittsburgh man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Clarion County early Saturday evening.
- From staff reports
WARREN — A 2-year-old girl who wandered from her Limestone Township home late Saturday morning was found dead in the Allegheny River later in the day.
- From staff reports
A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning after he stabbed a Butler city police officer with a knife in the city of Butler.
- From staff reports
Clarion state police said that a crash on I-80 in Richland Township left a State College man with suspected serious injuries.
- From staff reports
Franklin state police said that a Franklin man was flown to Hamot following a motorcycle accident in Cranberry Township about 3 p.m. Friday.
- From staff reports
Franklin state police have accused an Emlenton man of making terroristic threats against five people in Scrubgrass Township early Saturday evening.
- From staff reports
According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.
- From staff reports
A Saturday afternoon crash in Paint Township left two injured.
- From staff reports
According to Venango County 911 dispatchers, a garage fire Saturday morning called multiple departments to Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
Franklin state police have released information on a two-vehicle crash on Halyday Run Road that injured two people Wednesday.
- From staff reports
A Centerville man is facing charges for threatening a woman in Oil City.
- From staff reports
One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 257 in Seneca near Seneca Primary Care, according to Venango County 911.
- From staff reports
Franklin state police said they are investigating a burglary at Barber's Orchard in Oakland Township.
- From staff reports
Sugarcreek Borough police are advising residents to keep their cars locked following a number of thefts from vehicles in the borough.
- From staff reports
Clarion state police and Emlenton emergency crews were called to a rollover crash just before noon Thursday on Interstate 80.
The lower half of Bully Hill Road in Franklin was closed Wednesday because of a tree that came down on that half of the hill, according to Venango County 911.
- Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near 280 Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.
An accident involving multiple tractor-trailers reduced Interstate 80 to one lane eastbound between Barkeyville and Clintonville on Wednesday, according to Venango County 911.
- From staff reports
An Oil City man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday along Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.
- From staff reports
Franklin state police have released information on a two-vehicle crash Friday in Sandycreek Township.
- From staff reports
A man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday along Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.
- From staff reports
Franklin state police have released information on a one-vehicle crash Friday in Canal Township.
- From staff reports
A Franklin woman is facing charges for walking in town while she was naked.
- From staff reports
Franklin state police late Friday evening reported an Oil City man died in an accident on Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township earlier in the day.
- From staff reports
A Grove City woman who had been wanted on warrants is now facing new charges after being found with drugs earlier this week in Oil City.
- From staff reports
Venango County 911 said four crashes were reported in the county on Friday.
- From staff reports
An Oil City man is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident Thursday in which he is accused of endangering the welfare of children Thursday in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
A Seneca home was damaged in a fire that occurred Wednesday night.
