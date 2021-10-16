Woman charged with fraud
An Oil City woman is accused of fraudulently obtaining food stamps between Jan. 1 and March 31.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 16, 2021 @ 4:08 am
An Oil City woman is accused of fraudulently obtaining food stamps between Jan. 1 and March 31.
Franklin state police said Friday they were continuing to search for the man who robbed the Spanky’s Tobacco World store on Riverside Drive in Cranberry Township at gunpoint Thursday.
Woman charged with fraud
An Erie man is facing charges for stealing a gun safe and firebox containing $160,000 in cash and jewelry from a woman’s home in Oakland Township.
An Oil City man is facing charges for setting fire to a bush beside a woman’s home in Sugarcreek Borough, endangering her and the house.
An Oil City man is facing charges for fleeing from police at a North Side business last week.
An Oil City man and a Pleasantville woman who tried to conceal the man from police are facing charges.
Venango County crashes
Friday crashes
Clarion man accused of threatening attorney
Elk Township crash
An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking down a door to a residence on Glenview Avenue on Monday.
A Franklin woman is facing arson charges in connection with a fire in May in Frenchcreek Township.
2 crashes occur Monday at Bredinsburg-Deep Hollow
1-vehicle accident in Limestone Township
Vehicle crashes into pole
A Franklin man is facing child pornography charges.
Venango County crashes
Clarion County crashes
The two people who died Monday in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township remain unidentified.
Fire on Shaffer Run Road
CLARION – A Knox man was convicted Friday of 111 charges related to the rape of a girl over a six-year period.
A Franklin woman is facing charges that accuse her of fleeing from police in a vehicle while she was high on several drugs.
Storm damage reported in Cochranton area
A Cooperstown man is facing numerous charges for engaging in a sexual relationship with a girl who was under 16.
Hit-run crash
Clarion County coroner Dan Shingledecker has identified the two people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Redbank Township.
Rollover crash in Rockland
Vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township
Clarion state police said two people died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 28 and Shannondale Road in Redbank Township on Friday evening.
DUI enforcement
No injuries in Route 257 crash
1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash
ELK TOWNSHIP — A summary traffic violation charge was filed against a 66-year-old Kossuth woman whom state police said was at the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed an Amish man as he drove his buggy along Route 322 in Elk Township early last year.
A member of the Clarion-Limestone School Board faces an Oct. 19 preliminary hearing on charges he was driving under the influence of alcohol at 1:27 a.m. Aug. 21 in Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County.
A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Jenks Township, according to Marienville state police.
6000 WATT portable generator - electric start, needs batt…
Cranberry Area School District has a vacancy for a Tempor…
Sports Cards - Top Stars from Past to Present. Including …
Wanted to buy : 1968 or 1969 Dodge Charger, any condition…
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
Fall Apples. Cortland, Yellow Delicious, Gala, Crispens, …
-Petersheim’s- HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh, N. Spy, Id…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…