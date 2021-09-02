Woman injured in crash in Cranberry Township
A Forest County woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Cranberry Township. Franklin state police said Stephanie Burkett, 65, of West Hickory, was driving south on Route 62 at about 9:30 a.m. when she swerved to miss a deer. Police said Burkett’s 2014 Chevrolet Spark went off the roadway and stuck a utility pole, where it came to a stop. Burkett had minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service, police said.