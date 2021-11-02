Charges filed against woman for role in crash
Charges of reckless driving and driving without a license have been filed against an Oil City woman in connection with a two-vehicle crash back in February near the intersection of routes 157 and 62.
Updated: November 2, 2021 @ 5:59 am
