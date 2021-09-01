Oil City accident

No one was hurt in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Oil City on the Petroleum Street bridge, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Cherrytree Township fire

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 903 Fairview Road in Cherrytree Township.

Clarion vehicle fire

  • From staff reports

According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.

1 flown to hospital after Route 257 crash

  • From staff reports

One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 257 in Seneca near Seneca Primary Care, according to Venango County 911.

I-80 rollover crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police and Emlenton emergency crews were called to a rollover crash just before noon Thursday on Interstate 80.

Wednesday crashes

- Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near 280 Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.