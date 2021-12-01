Tuesday crashes

Several vehicles slid off the roads in Venango County due to snowy conditions Tuesday morning, Venango County 911 said.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Reynoldsville man declared sexually violent predator

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.