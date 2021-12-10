Police report scam
Mercer state police said a Facebook scam using a child adoption cover was used to scam a Stoneboro woman out of prepaid purchased cards on Nov. 13.
Pinegrove burglary
An Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a woman with a gun and pulling her dentures out of her mouth.
An Oil City woman is facing child endangerment charges after she was found to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs while caring for two small children.
A Venezuelan woman is facing charges in connection with a burglary on Innis Street in Oil City.
Trailer theft
Vehicle-pedestrian accident
A Franklin woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 79 in Vernon Township, Crawford County.
Woman hurt in crash
Leaf hauling truck involved in crash
Tuesday crashes
The passenger who had been seriously injured when a small plane crashed last week near a Tri-County Industries landfill in Grove City has died.
A Utica man is facing charges for breaking into his sister’s camper and smashing a number of items.
OC man facing theft charges
No one hurt in 2-vehicle accident
Many area roads late Sunday afternoon and early evening quickly became hazardous as snow and ice blanketed them, 911 dispatchers reported.
House fire in Forest County
A small plane crashed Wednesday near a landfill in Grove City, killing one person and injuring another.
4 transported after crash in Barkeyville
An Oil City man is facing charges for fleeing from police Monday night.
A Franklin man is facing 25 felony sex assault charges, including 11 counts of rape.
Trailer fire reported in Cranberry
Woman facing charges in domestic incident
Two people are facing theft charges for allegedly deceiving a Rockland woman into sending them about $20,000.
3 hurt in Clarion County accident
Driver sought in Knox for fleeing police
An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of stealing more than $15,700 in cash and goods from his employer between May and July.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker confirmed to the newspaper on Sunday afternoon that he was called to the scene of a house fire in Leeper, which had been reported earlier in the day.
Car crashes into pole
A Kennerdell man has been charged with threatening his mother and making two homemade explosive devices.
Details released on crash into Meadville Pike home
An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of choking his wife while he was intoxicated.
Vehicle crashes into home
Boat towed to shore
A Cochranton woman has been charged with homicide in connection with the death of her adoptive son.
