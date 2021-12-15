$10,000 stolen
State police in Franklin said a bank envelope containing $10,000 was stolen from a vehicle.
Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents to be vigilant about scams involving peer-to-peer payment applications (apps) like Zelle, Venmo and Cashapp.
An Oil City man is facing charges after he was involved in two-vehicle crash at Washington Crossing in Franklin that resulted in a woman being seriously injured.
An Oil City man is facing charges after he hit a juvenile with his vehicle, Oil City police said.
A Franklin man is facing charges after he sent obscene text messages to a 15-year-old girl, according to Franklin police.
An Oil City woman is facing child endangerment charges after she was found to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs while caring for two small children.
An Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a woman with a gun and pulling her dentures out of her mouth.
A Venezuelan woman is facing charges in connection with a burglary on Innis Street in Oil City.
A Franklin woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 79 in Vernon Township, Crawford County.
The passenger who had been seriously injured when a small plane crashed last week near a Tri-County Industries landfill in Grove City has died.
A Utica man is facing charges for breaking into his sister’s camper and smashing a number of items.
Many area roads late Sunday afternoon and early evening quickly became hazardous as snow and ice blanketed them, 911 dispatchers reported.
A small plane crashed Wednesday near a landfill in Grove City, killing one person and injuring another.
An Oil City man is facing charges for fleeing from police Monday night.
A Franklin man is facing 25 felony sex assault charges, including 11 counts of rape.
Two people are facing theft charges for allegedly deceiving a Rockland woman into sending them about $20,000.
An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of stealing more than $15,700 in cash and goods from his employer between May and July.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker confirmed to the newspaper on Sunday afternoon that he was called to the scene of a house fire in Leeper, which had been reported earlier in the day.
