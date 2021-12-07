State police in Franklin said an 88-year-old Tionesta-area man reported his utility trailer was stolen between 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday from Mcpherson Road in President Township. Police describe the trailer as 8-by-12 feet with a wooden deck and black in color. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 814-676-6596.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.