According to Venango County 911, no injuries were reported after a vehicle spun off Interstate 80, near westbound mile marker 43 and the Clarion County line, at 9:16 p.m. Monday. Clarion state police, Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department and Emlenton Area Ambulance responded.
A Titusville man is facing numerous charges following an incident Sunday evening in Oil City in which he is accused of strangling his mother and another woman and refusing to allow them to leave a residence.
The Pittsburgh-based Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) has sent out a letter calling for the “immediate arrest and prosecution” of everyone involved in Peter Spencer’s homicide on Dec. 12 in Rockland Township.
An Oil City man who is already facing charges for entering a residence he had been evicted from is now facing an additional trespass charge in connection with an earlier incident in which he entered the same residence.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Enos Hershberger, formerly of Henderson Township, was declared as a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and sentenced to 140 to 280 years in prison by the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.
An Oil City woman is facing charges in connection with an incident Sunday night in which the woman is accused of going to a residence on Spruce Street and trying to enter the home and harm the people in the house.
ERIE — A former resident of Oil City has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charges of Hobbs Act robbery and federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.