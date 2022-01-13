Eldred crash
Marienville state police said no one was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, on Tuesday morning.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Areas of patchy fog early. Rain and snow showers mixed for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: January 13, 2022 @ 6:41 am
Marienville state police said no one was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, on Tuesday morning.
Eldred crash
I-80 accidents
A Franklin woman already charged with altering a check is facing additional charges of forgery and theft.
Woman charged after UPMC Northwest incident
A Titusville man is facing numerous charges following an incident Sunday evening in Oil City in which he is accused of strangling his mother and another woman and refusing to allow them to leave a residence.
Shippenville crash
Barkeyville crash
A Franklin man is facing charges for crashing a vehicle while driving under the influence with a three-year-old passenger in the vehicle.
OC woman charged for spitting on trooper
Sugarcreek Borough police are warning residents about a likely increase in scam and fraud calls as tax season approaches.
Three people are facing charges in connection with three unrelated assault incidents that occurred Christmas Day in Venango County.
Franklin woman accused of cashing altered check
A Clintonville man is facing charges for fleeing from police in the southern part of Venango County last month.
Sugarcreek crash
Vehicle fire
The Pittsburgh-based Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) has sent out a letter calling for the “immediate arrest and prosecution” of everyone involved in Peter Spencer’s homicide on Dec. 12 in Rockland Township.
No one was injured in a blaze that destroyed a Victory Heights home, according to Seneca Volunteer Fire Department Chief Paul Marsh.
Franklin-area crash
Rimersburg trespass
Redbank accidents
Man facing 36 charges related to check thefts
Rollover crash
An Oil City man who is already facing charges for entering a residence he had been evicted from is now facing an additional trespass charge in connection with an earlier incident in which he entered the same residence.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Enos Hershberger, formerly of Henderson Township, was declared as a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and sentenced to 140 to 280 years in prison by the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.
Franklin state police are continuing their investigation of a homicide that occurred earlier this month in Rockland Township.
Franklin state police have released details about a fatal crash that killed a Grove City man Sunday in Irwin Township.
An Oil City woman is facing charges in connection with an incident Sunday night in which the woman is accused of going to a residence on Spruce Street and trying to enter the home and harm the people in the house.
Oil City man charged with criminal trespass
One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Irwin Township that apparently occurred overnight Sunday, according to Venango County 911.
Cornplanter burglary
Sugarcreek crash
REDBANK TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Tarentum man has been charged with numerous offenses, including two counts of criminal homicide, stemming from a Sept. 17 crash in Redbank Township.
ERIE — A former resident of Oil City has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charges of Hobbs Act robbery and federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.
Clarion County crash
$10,000 stolen
Rocky Grove - 202 Nesbit Street - Inside moving Sale - Fr…
Freezer Beef $3.75 per pound hanging weight, Cut to your …
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
FOUND Beautiful gray cat near Frenchcreek Road (1 mile fr…
Found Large Black dog in Clarion on Jan. 11th.Please cont…
Found set of Honda Keys on Walnut Bend Rd. President Twp.…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…