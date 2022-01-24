Police and fire

Westbound Interstate 80 traffic is diverted through Knox and Lamartine on Sunday after a weather-related crash. Several inches of snow piled up quickly around mid-day, slowing traffic across western Clarion County.

 By Rodney L. Sherman/Clarion News

Seneca fire update

According to Seneca Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Buckholtz, no one was injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment that was part of Action Auto’s building on Route 257 in Seneca on Friday evening.

For the Record

Bust yields $20K worth of drugs

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

FARMINGTON — A Jan. 12 investigation and search warrant execution at a Farmington Township camp turned up about $20,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.