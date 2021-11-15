Car crashes into pole

According to Venango County 911, no one was hurt when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, which resulted in the pole being cut in half, on Pone Lane near Franklin Area Junior-Senior High School on Sunday shortly after 11 a.m. State police in Franklin and fire departments from Sandycreek Township and Polk, along with Community Ambulance Service, responded, according to 911.

For the Record

Reynoldsville man declared sexually violent predator

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.

For the Record

Reno woman facing endangerment charge

  • From staff reports

A Reno woman is facing a child endangerment charge in connection with an incident this month in which the woman is accused of leaving her children unattended on several instances.

For the Record

Stoneboro man faces charges in break-in

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Stoneboro man faces charges after being accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, breaking into a woman’s house in Franklin to steal her dog and attacking a man in the house.

For the Record

New Bethlehem man accused of attempted homicide

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.