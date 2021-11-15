According to Venango County 911, no one was hurt when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, which resulted in the pole being cut in half, on Pone Lane near Franklin Area Junior-Senior High School on Sunday shortly after 11 a.m. State police in Franklin and fire departments from Sandycreek Township and Polk, along with Community Ambulance Service, responded, according to 911.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.