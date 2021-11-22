Trailer fire reported in Cranberry

No one was reported injured in a trailer fire that broke out in the Orchard Park Trailer Court in Cranberry Township shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Reynoldsville man declared sexually violent predator

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.

For the Record

Reno woman facing endangerment charge

  • From staff reports

A Reno woman is facing a child endangerment charge in connection with an incident this month in which the woman is accused of leaving her children unattended on several instances.