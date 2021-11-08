No one hurt in Clarion County fire

No one was injured in a mobile home fire on Staab Road in Strattanville on Sunday morning, according Clarion County 911. Responding to the fire, which was reported at 9:20 a.m., were fire departments from Strattanville, Clarion, Limestone and Shippenville.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Reynoldsville man declared sexually violent predator

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.

For the Record

Reno woman facing endangerment charge

  • From staff reports

A Reno woman is facing a child endangerment charge in connection with an incident this month in which the woman is accused of leaving her children unattended on several instances.

For the Record

Stoneboro man faces charges in break-in

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Stoneboro man faces charges after being accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, breaking into a woman’s house in Franklin to steal her dog and attacking a man in the house.

For the Record

New Bethlehem man accused of attempted homicide

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.

For the Record

Michigan man who hacked UPMC database sentenced

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…