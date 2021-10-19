Man charged in Cranberry burglary

Franklin state police have charged Ryan Young, 39, of Mount Pleasant, with burglary, which resulted in the theft of tools valued at $250 from a residence in the 7000 block of Route 322 in Cranberry Township on Sunday.

For the Record

Michigan man who hacked UPMC database sentenced

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…

For the Record

New Bethlehem man accused of attempted homicide

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.

For the Record

2 killed in Clarion County crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said two people died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 28 and Shannondale Road in Redbank Township on Friday evening.