Franklin state police have charged Ryan Young, 39, of Mount Pleasant, with burglary, which resulted in the theft of tools valued at $250 from a residence in the 7000 block of Route 322 in Cranberry Township on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.