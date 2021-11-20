Police and Fire

Woman facing chargesin domestic incidentA Venus woman is facing charges following an incident Thursday evening at a Rocky Grove residence.
The Venango County sheriff’s office said in a criminal complaint that sheriff’s deputies and Children and Youth Services personnel were called to the home to carry out the court-ordered removal of an eight-year-old boy.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.