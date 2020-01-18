Clarion state police are asking for the public's help in connection with a crash Tuesday in which an Amish man was killed in Shippenville.
Police are asking motorists who may have observed the Amish prior to the crash while traveling east on Route 322 between Fulton Road and Wingard's Farm Market between 5:20 and 5:35 p.m. to contact them at (814) 226-1710.
Mark D. Daniels, 58, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday by Venango County sheriff's deputies in the area of Sheetz in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.