A Franklin couple are facing charges after being accused of giving their children marijuana.

On the weekend of Nov. 25 to 27, a video was taken showing a juvenile smoking a “blunt,” according to a criminal complaint filed by Sugarcreek police.

For the Record

Emlenton woman accused of theft, forgery

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Emlenton woman is facing charges after being accused of making unauthorized purchases with her employer’s credit cards and forging several company checks to pay for personal purchases, totaling $24,577 during 2021 and 2022.

For the Record

Police locate missing teen

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said early Thursday morning that 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found safe with family members a day after she had been reported missing.

OC police looking for Reno man
OC police looking for Reno man

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.