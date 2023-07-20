Jackson Township vehicle theft
Franklin state police are investigating the theft of a silver 2005 Ford F150 from the owner’s former residence on Lake Creek Road in Jackson Township.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 5:42 am
Franklin state police are investigating the theft of a silver 2005 Ford F150 from the owner’s former residence on Lake Creek Road in Jackson Township.
Jackson Township vehicle theft
A Dauphin County man died and others suffered injures as the result of a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Pine Township, near Grove City.
Cranberry crash
Man charged for failing to show up at jail
Barkeyville crash
Friday crashes
An Oil City man is facing numerous felony counts for stealing the identity and personal effects of an inmate at the Venango County jail.
Cranberry Township crash
Oil City crash
An Oil City man is facing charges for strangling a woman Monday at a residence in Oil City during a dispute.
A Seneca man is facing charges for going to a woman’s house and refusing to leave during an argument.
Central Court
Woman charged for U-Haul theft
Crash in Franklin
WARREN (AP) — Authorities from local, state and federal agencies were searching Sunday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.
Friday crashes
An inmate is facing charges for trying to escape from the Venango County jail.
According to the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, murder suspect Michael Burham escaped from Warren County Prison in the early morning hours of Friday. EMA warns he is “extremely dangerous.”
No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a pontoon boat got stuck on rocks because of the low levels of the Allegheny River in Reno.
A Franklin woman is facing charges after she and a juvenile got into a physical altercation in Rocky Grove on Wednesday.
Man accused of resisting arrest
A Camp Hill man is facing charges for strangling a woman in Oil City.
A Sugarcreek Borough man was shot and wounded early Wednesday in what police are describing as a robbery at the man’s home.
An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of raping a close relative in Oil City in 2021.
Sugarcreek police and the Venango County Sheriff’s office teamed up to take a Franklin man who was wanted on multiple warrants from both Sugarcreek police and the sheriff’s office into custody Friday.
18-wheeler rollover on I-80
Clarion County crashes
Knox Township crash
Man accused of aggravated assault
A Franklin man is facing three felony charges in connection with the theft of an ATV from a garage in Cranberry Township.
Details released on motorcycle crash
A Rimersburg man who is facing charges in five counties has been accused of stealing a motorcycle from a business on Route 257 in Cranberry Township at the end of May.
Inmate charged for drugs