Theft at garage
Franklin state police said a garage at the Cranberry Township building on Route 322 was forcibly entered between June 10 and Thursday morning.
A Titusville man is facing charges for strangling a woman at a Plum Township residence.
Man accused of making false statements
Franklin crashes
Woman accused of providing false urine
Sentence Court
Clarion state police have identified a Bucks County man as the victim of a fatal crash Sunday morning that involved his vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.
OC police looking for wanted man
Beaver crash
Thursday’s storm knocked down trees
A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.
An Oil City woman accused of endangering the welfare of a child waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for receiving illegal drugs through the mail.
Oil City fire
A Franklin man is facing charges for breaking into a woman’s home in Rocky Grove and stealing a safe out of her bedroom.
Titusville woman accused of fighting with girl
A woman is facing charges for intentionally crashing her vehicle into a motorcycle in Sandycreek Township.
Parole absconder taken into custody
Clinton fire
Elk Township crash
Fire destroys Scrubgrass home, dog lost
Cranberry Township crash
Woman accused of kicking EMT
Cranberry crash
An Oil City man is facing charges after he was found under the influence of drugs and in possession of methamphetamine Monday at an apartment complex.
Richland Township crash
Jenks Township theft
Two New Jersey men were arrested on drug charges after they were stopped for vehicle code violations in Barkeyville.
An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.
An Oil City man is facing charges for fraudulently withdrawing more than $11,000 from a credit union in Cranberry.
Franklin man accused of assaulting woman
Oil City police are investigating a theft from Oil City Automotive early Thursday that involved five boys.
