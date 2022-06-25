Theft at garage

Franklin state police said a garage at the Cranberry Township building on Route 322 was forcibly entered between June 10 and Thursday morning.

For the Record

Man who had been charged with homicide sues OC, two officers

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.