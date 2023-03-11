Cornplanter Township crash

According to Venango County 911, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Route 8 in the area of Gibson Hill Road in Cornplanter Township at about 10:40 a.m. Friday. The scene was cleared at about 11:50 a.m. Franklin state police, Cornplanter Township Volunteer Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service responded.

For the Record

4 charged in scrap metal thefts

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Three women and a man were charged this week with stealing scrap metal from several properties in the southern part of Venango County last year.

For the Record

Former township official in Mercer County sentenced

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $150,000 on her conviction of mail fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.