Drug charges
An Emlenton man is facing drug charges after parole agents found cocaine and other narcotics at his house in Scrubgrass Township during a routine visit.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 19, 2022 @ 4:37 am
An Emlenton man is facing drug charges after parole agents found cocaine and other narcotics at his house in Scrubgrass Township during a routine visit.
A 53-year-old Franklin man is facing several charges after Franklin police said he placed another person in danger.
An Oil City man who late last month barricaded himself inside his home and made threats is facing charges.
Drug charges
Boy seriously injured
Oil City police filed drug-related charges against two men Wednesday after they were called to a Harold Street home for a reported overdose.
An Oil City man is facing drug delivery and drug possession charges.
Seneca man charged for failing to register
Sandycreek crash
A transient Franklin woman is facing charges for refusing to leave Sheetz in Franklin Sunday morning.
An Oil City man is facing charges after drugs were found in his apartment in Oil City.
Scrubgrass crash
Irwin crash
Clarion state police confirmed a missing New Bethlehem man was found dead Thursday morning in the Allegheny River in Armstrong County.
Jenks Township crash
A Franklin man is facing charges for firing a firearm that he is not permitted to have in the direction of a house.
Franklin man accused of injuring elderly man
Venango County coroner Christina Rugh has identified the two people who were killed last September in a fiery one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.
Franklin man facing charges after incident
An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into a house on Norman Street in Franklin last week.
Three more people are facing charges in connection with the overdose death of an Emlenton woman about a year ago.
Monday crashes
Beaver crash
OC woman charged with child endangerment
Beaver crash
A Titusville woman pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.
State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.
An Oil City man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy in Cranberry Township.
Two men, both from Butler, have been charged in connection with the overdose death of an Emlenton woman last March.
3-vehicle crash on I-80
ERIE — An Oil City man has been sentenced in federal court to 200 months in jail, lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution ($3,000 to five separate identified victims) on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.…
Scrubgrass crash
Close to Shippenville Exit on I-80, Small 2 story house, …
Log Truck Driver needed for Titusville & surrounding …
Mechanic position available for log truck, farm equipment…
Multi Generation Inside Household Sale - 255 State Rte 42…
Wanted female kitten that has been socialized - not wild.…
Wanted to buy : Older cars and trucks from 1920s thru 199…
Congratulations Julie Gruver of Mayport winner of our Sha…
Congratulations St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Winners! B…