Man charged for giving police false name

A Franklin man is facing charges for giving police a false name and date of birth during a traffic stop Tuesday in Sugarcreek Borough.

For the Record

Family of 5 displaced by Oil City fire

  • From staff reports

A mother and her four children were displaced from their 201 Spruce St. home in Oil City after it caught fire at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long. No one was injured.

Man accused of resisting arrest

  • From staff reports

An Ellwood City man is facing charges that include resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension following an incident Thursday morning in Canal Township.

Federal court sentences Ex-Erie man in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.