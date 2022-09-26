Beaver Township crash

Clarion County 911 reported a one-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Knox Volunteer Fire Department and Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company responded.

Police seek theft suspect
  • From staff reports

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.

Webco workers ‘saved the day’
Webco workers ‘saved the day’

  • By Helen Fielding Staff writer

According to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long, no one was injured in a fire that occurred at Webco Industries in Oil City at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Franklin man faces charges in motorcycle theft

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

According to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police, a Franklin man was charged after being accused of stealing a motorcycle and then admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.