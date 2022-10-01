Oil City fire

Oil City Fire Department and Oil City police responded to a structure fire at 203 1/2 Lees Lane at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police seek theft suspect
For the Record

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.