2 injured in crash in Limestone Township

Two people suffered suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

OC man facing drug, endangerment charges

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing several charges after admitting to his parole officer and an Oil City police officer that he was growing marijuana in his basement and also housing a minor in his home.

For the Record

Titusville man wanted by police

  • From staff reports

State police in Meadville said they are attempting to locate a Titusville man who has warrants from Crawford County for theft and a warrant for absconding parole.