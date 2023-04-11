Tree down, brush fire in Franklin
Venango County 911 reported a tree taking a line down and catching a brush on fire in the area of 251 Bully Hill Road in Franklin at about 7 p.m. Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County 911 reported a tree taking a line down and catching a brush on fire in the area of 251 Bully Hill Road in Franklin at about 7 p.m. Sunday.
Tree down, brush fire in Franklin
A Cooperstown man has been sentenced in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of his two-year-old grandson last July at the man’s Oakland Township home.
An Easter morning fire at the 501 Main St. structure in Clarion Borough that housed Bob’s Subs and some apartments left behind a destroyed building and one person with a minor injury.
Structure fire in Clarion
Oil City crash
A Franklin woman who had been facing charges for abusing her infant son was sentenced to jail on Thursday.
Scrubgrass Township crash
Oil Creek Township fire
Sentence court
A Rouseville man and Franklin woman have been charged with animal cruelty related to a widely circulated video on social media showing abuse of a dog.
Cranberry Township crash
An Oil City man is facing felony drug charges after methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana were found in a vehicle he was driving early Tuesday morning.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for setting up a GoFundMe account for a her daughter who lost everything in a house fire in Franklin and then having the money deposited in her own account.
Franklin state police have released details about an accidental shooting they are investigating in which a seven-year-old girl was seriously injured.
A Seneca woman is facing felony charges in two incidents in which she was found driving under the influence, including one in which her vehicle struck a building in Cranberry Township.
Vehicle hits pedestrian
Vehicle in ditch in Richland Township
Richland Township crash
Man charged in Sugarcreek incidents
The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it has been alerted by county residents of a scam fraudulently using the Mega Millions name and logo.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
Washington Township fire
Sandycreek crash
A Seneca man is facing charges after being accused of fleeing from police on a motorcycle.
An Oil City woman is facing charges after being accused of selling meth and marijuana to confidential informants on three occasions.
Richland Township crash
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.
1 injured in Cranberry Township crash
ERIE — A resident of Lucinda has been sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Friday.
Clarion crash
Oil City woman charged with drug possession
Man accused of stealing, crashing vehicle
Crash in Oakland Township