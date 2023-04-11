Tree down, brush fire in Franklin

Venango County 911 reported a tree taking a line down and catching a brush on fire in the area of 251 Bully Hill Road in Franklin at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

For the Record

Police investigate calls to schools statewide

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.

For the Record

Lucinda man sentenced in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — A resident of Lucinda has been sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Friday.