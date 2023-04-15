Pedestrian hurt in Oil City accident

A man who was struck by a vehicle near the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City on Thursday evening was transported to a hospital by helicopter, according to Oil City police.

For the Record

Federal court sentences Ex-Erie man in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.

For the Record

Police investigate calls to schools statewide

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.