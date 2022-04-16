Brush fires reported in Clarion County

Clarion County 911 provided details about three brush fires Friday in the county.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Clarion contractor accused of fraud

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

A 67-year-old Clarion man has been charged with two felony offenses as police in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, allege the man took $16,000 from an elderly woman and promised to perform home repair work but never completed the project.

For the Record

OC man facing drug, endangerment charges

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing several charges after admitting to his parole officer and an Oil City police officer that he was growing marijuana in his basement and also housing a minor in his home.

Titusville man wanted by police
For the Record

Titusville man wanted by police

  • From staff reports

State police in Meadville said they are attempting to locate a Titusville man who has warrants from Crawford County for theft and a warrant for absconding parole.