Beaver Township crash

No one was injured in a crash at the 55-mile marker on Interstate 80 westbound in Beaver Township at about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to Clarion County 911.

For the Record

Federal court sentences Ex-Erie man in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.