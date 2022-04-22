Sugarcreek bicycles recovered

Sugarcreek Borough police said they have recovered several stolen bicycles in multiple locations throughout Sugarcreek, Wyattville, Reno, Galloway and Rocky Grove.

For the Record

Abraxas escapees are no longer in area, police say

  • From staff reports

Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the area as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.

For the Record

State police seek 2 Abraxas escapees

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 Sunday morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.

For the Record

Clarion contractor accused of fraud

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

A 67-year-old Clarion man has been charged with two felony offenses as police in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, allege the man took $16,000 from an elderly woman and promised to perform home repair work but never completed the project.

For the Record

OC man facing drug, endangerment charges

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing several charges after admitting to his parole officer and an Oil City police officer that he was growing marijuana in his basement and also housing a minor in his home.