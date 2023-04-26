Titusville woman accused of resisting arrest

A Titusville woman is facing resisting arrest and other charges.

For the Record

Federal court sentences Ex-Erie man in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.