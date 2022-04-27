Sugarcreek crash update

Franklin state police have released details about a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on Rocky Grove Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough.

For the Record

Abraxas escapees are no longer in area, police say

  • From staff reports

Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the area as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.

State police seek 2 Abraxas escapees

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 Sunday morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.

Clarion contractor accused of fraud

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

A 67-year-old Clarion man has been charged with two felony offenses as police in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, allege the man took $16,000 from an elderly woman and promised to perform home repair work but never completed the project.