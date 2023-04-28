Vehicle theft investigation

Marienville state police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from the Vowinckel Hotel.

For the Record

Federal court sentences Ex-Erie man in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.