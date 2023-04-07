Venango County 911 reported that one person was transported to Allegheny Health Network Grove City as a result of a car crashing into a tractor trailer and the car rolling over on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township at 11:55 a.m. Thursday.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.