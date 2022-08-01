Oakland Township structure fire
Venango County 911 said a structure fire occurred at 574 Pritchard Road in Oakland Township at 9:51 a.m. Saturday.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 6:32 am
State police in Mercer said a man changing a tire on his vehicle on Interstate 80 in Wolf Creek Township was fatally struck by another vehicle early Sunday morning.
Oakland Township structure fire
Clarion Borough crash
An Oil City woman and a man from Ohio are facing firearms charges after the woman purchased seven firearms and the man took possession of them.
Thursday crashes
Plum Township fire update
Franklin state police released the details of the storm-related incident that caused the death of a 28-year-old Sandycreek Township woman at her trailer home early Sunday afternoon.
A Franklin man is facing charges for threatening several people with a gun at a trailer park in Cranberry Township.
Franklin man accused of aggravated assault
Woman seriously hurt
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
An Oil City man is facing charges for pulling a gun on another man by McDonald’s in Oil City on Saturday evening.
An Oil City man is facing charges for creating a disturbance at his home on Acorn Drive.
A prisoner at the SCI Forest state prison in Marienville was found dead on Sunday.
According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.
Victory crash update
A Titusville man is facing charges for leading police on a vehicle chase in northern Venango County while he was under the influence of alcohol.
2 Franklin women charged with assault
Pittsburgh boy, 15, killed in ATV crash
Fatal ATV crash in Victory Township
The Titusville Police Department is investigating incidents of suspected arson in two sections of Titusville.
Woman accused of attacking parents, EMTs
Man accused of theft for failing to do work
Thursday crashes
A Franklin man is facing charges after drugs were found in his home.
Richland Township crash
Clarion state police have issued a press release about a serious crash in Highland Township that occurred nearly a month ago and resulted in two Clarion men being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Clinton Township rollover
An Oil City man is facing charges for strangling a woman at an Orange Street residence.
Friday crashes
