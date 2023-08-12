Franklin crash
Venango County 911 reported one transport after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and 13th Street in Franklin around 4 p.m. Friday.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 5:40 am
