Clarion Township crashes

Two people suffered suspected minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash at about 4:05 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

For the Record

Man dies in ATV crash

  From staff reports

Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.

Coroner releases name of storm victim

  From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.