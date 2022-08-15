Sugarcreek house fire

According to Rocky Grove Fire Department C7 firefighter R.J. Christy, there were no injuries in a house fire on Whitmore Road in Sugarcreek, but the home was a “total loss.”

For the Record

Man dies in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.

Coroner releases name of storm victim

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.