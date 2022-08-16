Cranberry crash
Venango County 911 said no one was hurt in a minor crash at about 6:10 a.m. Monday on Route 257 in Cranberry.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 7:47 am
Venango County 911 said no one was hurt in a minor crash at about 6:10 a.m. Monday on Route 257 in Cranberry.
Cranberry crash
A Polk man is facing charges for threatening two women with a gun at a residence in Frenchcreek Township.
Sugarcreek house fire
Clarion Township crashes
Cranberry crash
Franklin crash
An Oil City woman is facing charges for transferring almost $10,000 from another woman’s bank account to her account.
Franklin transformer fire
BEAVER TWP. — Clarion state police have released information concerning Monday’s incident near Knox that involved gunfire and had Route 338 closed for several hours.
Cranberry brush fire
Knox Township crash
Oil Creek Township fire
Missing firearms
Franklin crash
Police are still searching for a second Erie man facing numerous charges after he shot at an Erie police officer and two state police troopers in late June.
Sugarcreek police said they are searching for an unknown male and female after three Gerber knives were stolen from Rural King.
Richland Township crash
A Clintonville woman is facing charges after being accused of striking another woman with a board and punching her at a residence in Clintonville.
An Oil City man is facing charges after being accused of assaulting three people at an Oil City residence on Friday.
Strangulation charge
Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.
State police in Mercer said a man changing a tire on his vehicle on Interstate 80 in Wolf Creek Township was fatally struck by another vehicle early Sunday morning.
Oakland Township structure fire
Clarion Borough crash
An Oil City woman and a man from Ohio are facing firearms charges after the woman purchased seven firearms and the man took possession of them.
Thursday crashes
Plum Township fire update
Sentence court
Franklin state police released the details of the storm-related incident that caused the death of a 28-year-old Sandycreek Township woman at her trailer home early Sunday afternoon.
A Franklin man is facing charges for threatening several people with a gun at a trailer park in Cranberry Township.
Franklin man accused of aggravated assault
Woman seriously hurt
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
Huge Back to School Garage Sale Friday Aug. 19th 8:00 to …
Medium size dog cage and 5 step dog stairs. Call (814)432-3560.
Oil City - 511 West 6th Street -Multi family garage sale …
POLK - Summer Clearance Yard Sale Fri & Sat 9-4 at 52…
The Clarion Area School District is seeking a qualified i…
Wanted to buy : Older cars and trucks from 1920s thru 199…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches - John Boy, SunHi, Bounty & Lo…