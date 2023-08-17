Franklin crash
Venango County 911 reported a crash involving a pedestrian at about 11:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Liberty Street in Franklin.
A Franklin man has been charged with sexually harassing staff and residents at Sugar Valley Lodge.
Paint Township structure fire
Venango County crash
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker on Monday identified the body of a man whom he determined had accidentally drowned in the Clarion River on Sunday.
Vehicle rollover in Oil Creek Township
Franklin crash
Man charged for threatening parents
Man facing domestic charges
Interstate 80 crashes
A Franklin couple are facing charges after eight young children in their care were found unsupervised and living in a house that was in “deplorable” condition.
Jurors were selected Monday for the murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells, and attorneys for both sides will present their opening arguments today as the trial gets underway in the Venango County Courthouse.
Emlenton church vandalized
Structure fire in Cranberry Township
Franklin river rescue
A Rocky Grove man is facing charges, including arson, for leaving a fire unattended in his back yard Thursday, causing the blaze to spread and endanger several nearby buildings.
Cornplanter garage fire
A 14-year-old boy died from injuries received in a UTV crash Saturday afternoon in Howe Township, Forest County.
Man accused of strangulation, assault
An inmate who was accused of shooting an off-duty police officer in New York City was found dead inside the Venango County jail last week.
Sandycreek crash
A transient Titusville man is facing charges in connection with several thefts in the Titusville area.
A transient man is facing charges for trying to kick a state police trooper and for yelling and using vulgar language.
Pedestrian hit in Franklin
A Cooperstown man died after he crashed his motorcycle Friday.
Identity theft charges
Franklin area crashes
Highland Township crash
Man accused of resisting arrest
A Seneca woman is facing charges for abandoning a dog, cats and ferrets in a trailer where she had been living.