Barnett Township crash
Clarion County 911 reported a one-vehicle crash at about 9:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 899 and West Back Street in Barnett Township, Forest County.
PITTSBURGH — A 46-year-old Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
State police in Clarion filed charges against Knox resident Levi Michael Barrett, 28, in relation to an early morning incident on Aug. 8 in Beaver Township, which forced the closure of Route 338 and various side roads while police searched for the male victim in the case.
Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.
A Franklin man is facing charges following an altercation Monday night in the parking lot of Sheetz on Liberty Street in Franklin.
A Polk man is facing charges for threatening two women with a gun at a residence in Frenchcreek Township.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for transferring almost $10,000 from another woman’s bank account to her account.
BEAVER TWP. — Clarion state police have released information concerning Monday’s incident near Knox that involved gunfire and had Route 338 closed for several hours.
Police are still searching for a second Erie man facing numerous charges after he shot at an Erie police officer and two state police troopers in late June.
Sugarcreek police said they are searching for an unknown male and female after three Gerber knives were stolen from Rural King.
A Clintonville woman is facing charges after being accused of striking another woman with a board and punching her at a residence in Clintonville.
An Oil City man is facing charges after being accused of assaulting three people at an Oil City residence on Friday.
Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.
State police in Mercer said a man changing a tire on his vehicle on Interstate 80 in Wolf Creek Township was fatally struck by another vehicle early Sunday morning.
An Oil City woman and a man from Ohio are facing firearms charges after the woman purchased seven firearms and the man took possession of them.
